PM Anwar: Govt to act firmly against perpetrators of violence, ensures calm

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): The government will take stern action against extremists and agitators of recent violent incidents in the country, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister said there have been attempts to disrupt peace in the nation and its thriving economy.

“In recent weeks, our nation has been shocked by several violent incidents that have claimed the lives of security personnel and actions by extremist groups and instigators.

“I assure you, after my meeting with security forces, that we will take firm action against these groups, and Insya-Allah, the situation will become calmer and more controlled,” he said in a live address to the nation broadcast by all local media channels tonight.

In an incident that occurred in the early morning of May 17, two police officers at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor Bahru, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22 and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed after being attacked by a masked man armed with a machete.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was injured after being shot.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the suspect who was also killed in the attack is believed to have acted alone and has no connection to any militant group.

In a separate incident in Kuala Lumpur on the same day, two local men were arrested by police officers after attempting to trespass into Istana Negara. A machete was later found in the suspects’ vehicle.

On Saturday, the police confirmed receiving a report from Seputeh member of parliament, Teresa Kok Suh Sim over a death threat through a letter sent to her house along with two bullets.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old local man was arrested after being suspected of trespassing at the Dato’ Keramat police station in Penang and attempting to seize a police officer’s firearm. — Bernama