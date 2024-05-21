PM Anwar: Malaysia’s investment record to jump further this year

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): The country’s investment record is expected to jump further this year compared to 2023, evidenced by potential foreign investments totalling RM76.1 billion that have been successfully attracted as of March 2024, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the amount was recorded through traditional investors such as the United States and China, and included investments from Australia worth RM24.5 billion as well as Germany and France (RM46 billion).

“This year’s record will be increased even more with the participation of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

“So these investments will guarantee increased employment and comfort for the people,” he said in a National Address broadcast live today. — Bernama