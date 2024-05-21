Rotary club, LDS gift ultrasound machines to Health Dept

BINTULU (May 21): The Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) with generous sponsorship from LDS Charities has handed over 12 Doppler ultrasound machines to the Sarawak Health Department.

RCBC in a statement said this significant contribution, valued at RM84,000, will be distributed across 12 health divisions to the selected rural clinics or most needy clinics.

It said the medical equipment could enhance the quality of care provided to diabetic patients, particularly in the prevention and early detection of vascular complications.

“This is a pilot project, and if it achieves good performance, more of the same equipment may be donated in the future,” RCBC said.

Larry Hathaway and Yvette Hathaway from LDS Charities presented the items to divisional health officer Dr Johnny Pangkas who represented Sarawak Health director Dr Veronica Lugah in a simple handing-over ceremony in Kuching recently.

Also present was RCBC president Allen Wong Ching Seng.

The Doppler ultrasound is a non-invasive test that measures blood flow through blood vessels, aiding in the diagnosis of various cardiovascular conditions such as blood clots, venous insufficiency, heart valve defects, arterial occlusion, peripheral artery disease, aneurysms, and carotid artery stenosis.

This equipment is crucial for measuring the Ankle Brachial Systolic Index (ABI), an essential component in diabetic foot care, enabling early identification of vascular issues.

RCBC said currently, diabetic patients receive general advice for foot care, with occasional screenings for sensory neuropathy and risk factor assessments.

However, the lack of dedicated tools for measuring ABI limits the ability to predict and prevent ischemic vascular issues, often resulting in delayed referrals and increased risk of complications, including amputation, it said.

It believes the introduction of the Doppler ultrasound will empower clinical staff to objectively assess the risk of ischemic vascular issues in diabetic patients.

“Early identification of peripheral artery disease through ABI measurement will facilitate timely interventions, reducing complications and improving overall patient outcomes.

“This proactive approach supports early referrals to tertiary care for specialized treatment,” it said.