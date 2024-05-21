Sabah, S’wak exempt from diesel subsidy rationalisation, says PM Anwar

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak and Sabah are exempted from the new diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

He said in a televised address to the nation tonight that the scheme, which was agreed upon by the Cabinet earlier today, will only affect consumers in the peninsula.

“In Sabah and Sarawak, almost all families use diesel so we have decided to postpone its implementation as it will be a burden for the people,” said Anwar.

He pointed out that to prevent prices of goods and services from skyrocketing in the peninsula as a result of the government’s move, cash diesel subsidy would be channeled to those individual owners of commercial vehicles.

Anwar said 10 types of public transport vehicles and 23 types of good carrying vehicles had been identified for the rationalisation programme.

“This means that bus operators, taxies, fishermen will continue to be assisted with subsidy.

“The government has agreed to give cash aid to eligible diesel vehicle owners.

“So for those in the B40 and M40 groups who use diesel for their small businesses or other essential uses will not be affected.

“Those who do not benefit from this are those in the T20, the richest people on top and 38 million foreigners,” the prime minister said.

Anwar said that with the implementation of this system, the country could save about RM4 billion a year.

He added that those who are burdened by this new scheme can still appeal to the Transport Ministry or other relevant ministries to ensure that it only affects the wealthy.