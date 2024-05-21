Sarawak bodybuilder Joseph Ladi makes golden debut at SEA Championships

KUCHING (May 21): The six Sarawak bodybuilders, who represented Malaysia, gave a creditable performance at the 18th Southeast Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships which ended in Vientiane, Laos on Sunday.

Joseph Ladi, Mohd Faizal Mat Rashid, Awang Mohd Azizul Ghani, Siti Hadjar Mansorn Awang Hitam, Aflisahyir Ali and Asrul Asmat Sefri helped the national team collect one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Joseph Ladi provided the golden glitter in the category up to 65kg.

Bagging the silver was Mohd Faizal in the sports physique up to 165cm while bronzes were captured by Mohd Hamiruddin Haron (55kg) and Awang Mohd Azizul (75kg).

Finishing fifth were Amin Rasuad (70kg), Mohd Isham Asmi (80kg) and Aflisahyir Samsuri (athletic physique up to 167cm) while Siti Hadjar Mansor Awang Hitam was fourth in the women’s athletic physique open.

Joseph was emotional when the Negaraku was played and Jalur Gemilang raised during the prize giving ceremony.

“It was really a different feeling when the Malaysian national anthem was played on stage. Happy yes, proud yes and l was still in disbelief that l had won in my SEA debut,” said the 37-year old from Kuching.

Joseph was Mr Sarawak in the light weight division as well as overall champion in 2019 and 2022.

He was Mr Malaysia (lightweight) in 2022.

National head coach Buda Anchah, who is also from Sarawak, expressed pride with the team’s performance and especially the Sarawak athletes.

“They have started taking care of their diet and training … there has never been a shortage of international athletes (fom Sarawak)”, he said as he mentioned the late Bujang Taha, Liew Teck Leong and others in the list.