State Cabinet members asked to back Hajiji in appointing new AG

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin has called on the State Cabinet to back Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in appointing a new State Attorney-General (AG) in the next Cabinet meeting.

Chin also urged Sabahans to support the State Government and Chief Minister to pursue Sabah’s constitutional rights to 40 per cent revenue from the Federal Government.

He said that in response to a letter issued by the State Attorney-General’s Chambers dated June 8, 2022 stating Tengku Datuk Fuad Ahmad’s appointment to represent the State Government in the judicial review filed by the Sabah Law Society (SLS) against the Federal Government.

Chin questioned whether the AG Chambers had sought the Chief Minister’s consent before Tengku Fuad’s appointment as the letter was issued more than two years ago.

“The State Government and State Cabinet see SLS’ legal action regarding Sabah’s 40 per cent grant revenue in a positive light, thus they did not have a meeting to specifically discuss this matter.”

He opined that the AG Chambers has failed in its duty to brief and consult the Chief Minister and State Cabinet on such an important matter concerning the rights and interests of Sabah.

In fact, he said the Chief Minister and the entire State Cabinet were kept in the dark on Tengku Fuad’s appointment.

“It was learned that the Chief Minister has instructed Tengku Fuad to cease representing the State Government in handling the judicial review case brought by the SLS.”

Chin continued to say that the State Government should immediately look into appointing a new AG.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had stated that the issue would be discussed In the State Cabinet meeting and Tengku Fuad’s statement in court contradicted the State Government’s stand.

He also criticized Tengku Fuad for publicly insulting the SLS and his statements should be thrown in the trash.

“Tengku Fuad’s actions have hit a sensitive nerve with many Sabahans.”

Hence, Chin hoped that all State Cabinet members would back Hajiji in appointing a new AG in their next meeting.

He said the people should also support the State Government’s effort in pursuing Sabah’s 40 per cent special grant.

He said the incompetency in the government structure occurs not only in the AG Chambers, but also other government departments whereby some government officers who are pro Parti Warisan Sabah or Umno deliberately act contrary to the State Government’s aspirations to undermine the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration.

“We hope that the Chief Minister will take bold actions to remove these incompetent officers.”

He believed that the government’s serious action against these officers will gain the support of the people.

“I believe that the people are wise enough to support the right policies implemented by the government.”