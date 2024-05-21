Statos holds roadshow in Singapore to promote Gawai Dayak celebration in S’wak

KUCHING (May 21): A Sarawak Gawai Dayak Celebration Roadshow was launched at the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) in Singapore on May 20 to promote the various exciting activities planned for the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration in Kuching and its neighbouring areas.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who officiated the event, said the roadshow provided an opportunity for visitors to experience and enjoy Sarawak’s treasure trove of unique cultures and rich heritage.

“With tremendous support from the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore, Tourism Malaysia and Statos, we were able to provide firsthand information about Gawai Dayak to residents in Singapore,” he said in his speech.

He said Gawai Dayak is a festival celebrated to mark the end of the rice harvesting season as well as a time to express gratitude for the productive harvest and hope for a bountiful harvest in the next season.

“We have so many experiential programmes to offer and since Kuching is only an hour and 30 minutes away from Singapore, I am pleased to invite not just the tourists but also fellow Malaysians who are residing in Singapore to come and participate in our Gawai Dayak celebration,” said Sagah, who is also the Gawai Dayak Sarawak Celebration 2024 Working Committee chairman.

Also present at the launch were Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Anielia Siam, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Dato Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, Tourism Malaysia Singapore deputy director Mohana Murni Shanmugam, and Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan.

A Sarawak delegation comprising officials from the Sarawak government, non-governmental organisations representing the Dayak communities, and members of the Gawai Dayak Sarawak Celebration 2024 Working Committee were also at the roadshow to promote various packages for tourists and business travellers to experience Sarawak’s unique culture and heritage.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) chief executive officer Amelia Roziman shared that there were three main packages that would enable visitors to experience Sarawak’s multicultural mosaic including the Bidayuh, Iban and Orang Ulu communities.

“The Bidayuh and Orang Ulu packages were created by BESarawak, a non-profit Sarawak government agency to promote and support business events sector in Sarawak, for team building and theme party ideas targeting corporate group and social night activity ideas for conventions and exhibitions.

“There is also the Iban package which was created by the Sarawak Tourism Federation for leisure tourists,” she said.

One of the highlights of the roadshow included synergistic engagement sessions with various stakeholders, including tour agents, government officials, and representatives from the local communities.

Available on display were a wide range of locally crafted/produced products from Sarawak, including rice wine (tuak), delectable treats, cookies, herbs, authentic pepper varieties, and handicrafts.

Among the major events to be held in conjunction with the state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024 include the Gawai Dayak Bazaar which will be held at MJC Batu Kawa in Kuching from now until May 26, Gawai Dayak Carnival at Siburan, Serian from June 6 to 9, and the Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade on June 15 at Kuching Waterfront.

The Sarawak government will be featuring the aforementioned events in a Gawai Dayak Coffee Table Book and Tourism Brochure 2024, which is expected to be launched in September.