Still-popular Serikin market remains a weekend attraction

KUCHING (May 21): The Serikin weekend market is more than just a place to find affordable and quality goods; it serves as a platform for fostering relationships between traders and buyers from diverse backgrounds.

With its unique products and friendly traders, this market remains a popular destination at the Malaysia-Indonesia border, drawing visitors from Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and even abroad.

Sumiati Razali, a trader from Sambas, Indonesia said the market is renowned for its wide array of high-quality products from Indonesia sold at very affordable prices.

“My sister introduced me to this market before the Covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, I started trading here to increase my income.

“Over a year of trading, I’ve found the people here very friendly, and they love buying from me,” she told The Borneo Post when met at the market on Sunday.

Sumiati sells a variety of products, including mackerel crackers, coffee, milk and vegetables sourced from Sambas, Pemangkat and Singkawang across the border.

She shared that her earnings for the two market days each week can reach up to RM800.

Another Indonesian trader, Lukman from Seluas, emphasised the market’s unique combination of affordable prices and quality goods.

“Many products sold here are from Indonesia. Iban and Bidayuh textiles, as well as rattan mats – these are usually the main attractions,” he said.

Lukman, who goes by one name, sources his ‘Kain Tenun Sidan’ from Java and Pontianak, and rents a store at the marketplace to keep his goods.

“I chose to trade here because there are more visitors compared to my hometown,” he added.

Imam Ashraff from Pontianak, Indonesia highlighted that handicrafts are a major draw at the market.

“Most handicrafts here are from Indonesia. I used to make them myself but now I source them from elsewhere,” he said.

Imam, who has been trading for 20 years, noted that Serikin market offers cheaper and more diverse products than other places.

On the challenges faced when trading at the market, all three agreed that their earnings were at the mercy of the weather.

“During the rainy season, the market becomes quiet and our earnings take a big hit,” Sumiati said.

Despite this, they still see themselves trading at Serikin market for the long term and will continue to offer the best products to customers.

The market is open every weekend from 7am until the evening. At times, various activities are held to attract visitors and enhance the shopping experience.