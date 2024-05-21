S’wak Metro witnesses issuance of LOIs to 6 local companies

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) today witnessed the issuance of Letters of Intent (LOI) to six local Sarawak companies.

According to a press release, the LOIs were issued to three local companies namely Aimstral Sdn Bhd, Impact Business Solutions Sdn Bhd and Standard Tower Sdn Bhd, as well as three Bumiputera companies – Kalaka Jaya Sdn Bhd, Kyo Sinar Sdn Bhd and Accurate Technics Holding Sdn Bhd.

They were issued by the contractor for System Package 2 of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project – DOM-EEB Joint Venture International Sdn Bhd (DOM-EEB JV).

DOM-EEB JV, a collaboration between DOM Industries (M) Sdn Bhd and China Railway Electric Engineering Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd, was awarded the contract for System Package 2 and their contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning and handing over of various systems related to Phase 1 of the KUTS Project.

These systems include Telecommunications (Comms), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Operation Control Centre (OCC) and Information Technology System (ITS).

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa said the LOIs signified the commitment by both Sarawak Metro and its contractors in fulfilling the socio-economic obligations to the local communities in their endeavour to implement the KUTS Project.

“Our efforts here are also in line with our nation’s aspiration to ensure Bumiputera companies’ 30 per cent participation, especially in projects such as ours.

“Apart from economic benefits generated, I hope that this greater participation of our local and Bumiputera companies will also allow for the transfer of knowledge and technology to take place, because this in turn, will create a more sustainable supply chain to support the KUTS project,” he said at the presentation of LOIs by DOM-EEB JV to the respective local Sarawak and Bumiputera companies.

Earlier, DOM-EEB JV director Vincent Ng said the LOIs affirmed DOM-EEB JV’s commitment to involve local and Bumiputera companies in implementing the KUTS project.

“Today’s issuance of the LOIs not only formalises our intent to collaborate but also establishes the groundwork for a partnership built on communication, cooperation and mutual respect,” he said.