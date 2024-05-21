Three killed in lorry crash at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (May 21): Three people were killed after the lorry they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Mile 17, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at about 5pm yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the accident occurred when the 23-year-old lorry driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the left side of the road.

“Two of his passengers, aged 20 and 21, who were thrown out of the vehicle, suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead by medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

He said the lorry driver, who was also severely injured, succumbed to his injuries at Sibu Hospital.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.