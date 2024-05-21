UPM Bintulu shines in innovation competition in Perlis    

BINTULU (May 21): Nine Diploma in Agricultural Engineering students from the MSAE-SC Club of Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) won two gold, one silver and one bronze at an agricultural innovation competition in Perlis recently.

UPMKB in a release said the Young Agricultural and Food Engineers Technology Exhibition and Amazing Race competition was held at Universiti Malaysia Perlis, in conjunction with the 10th Southeast Asian Agricultural and Food Engineering Student Chapter Annual Regional Convention.

The contestants Wan Amrin Aniq Wan Abu Manshor, Akmal Mirza Asbanizam, Fazrul Aiman Zainon, Nur Naziirah Batrishia Mokhlis, Nur Hurin Husna Rafiee, Nora Aniza Riduan, Yohanes Laing Zakaria, Tan Yu Xian and Simon Merinding competed against students from Indonesia and Thailand as well as local universities and colleges in the six-day programme.

“The programme aimed to provide an opportunity for agricultural engineering students from Asean countries to exchange experiences and opinions in the field.

“The diversity of participation is expected to open space for participants to gain new experiences and build good relationships among future agricultural engineers in Asean countries,” said UPMKB.

The team was guided by MSAE-SC UPMKB club advisors Dr Nor Hanifawati Inai, Dr Wan Nor Zanariah Zainol and Dr Nozieana Khairuddin.