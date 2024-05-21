Visitors brave downpour to see launch of Kapit Dayak Cultural Fest

KAPIT (May 21): Heavy rain was no issue for hundreds of visitors coming to the town square here to witness the launch of Kapit Dayak Cultural Festival (KCDF) 2024 on Sunday morning.

Befitting the name, the event kicked off with a ‘miring’ (ritual to seek blessings), followed by a session on Iban ‘pantun’ (traditional poem) and a medley of traditional dance performances.

The highlight was the ‘niti daun’ in the afternoon – a procession across town that was flagged off at Kapit Lily Pond and ended at the square.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who officiated at the ceremony and later led the parade, said he was amazed by the vibrant display of traditional Dayak costumes worn by the performers and also the participants of the ‘niti daun’.

“We, the Dayaks, have our own rich culture, traditions and practices. Just like other festive occasions in the country, the Dayaks are always excited to celebrate the Gawai, with various activities being organised and run to further enliven the atmosphere.

“This is why the KDCF is organised in Kapit – as a platform to showcase our Dayak customs and heritage,” said the Bukit Goram assemblyman.

Jamit then commended the Kapit District Office for the successful organisation of the event, as well as the people of Kapit for giving such an encouraging support to the programme.

“The KDCF is also a beneficial situation where local entrepreneurs get to earn more incomes by offering various items at their stalls.

“Other operators such as hoteliers, food and beverage sellers, transport and tour operator – they all benefit. On the other side of it, the visitors also get to enjoy good buys and also good services,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, also the festival’s organising committee chairman, said the KCDF had already been recognised as among two events in Kapit included in the Sarawak Tourism Events 2024 calendar – with the other being the annual Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari, to take place this July.

“It is great to know that this festival and the raft safari now stand as Kapit’s signature tourism products.

“Kapit is the heartland of the Ibans and as such, we want to preserve our traditions, culture and heritage for our next and future generations of Ibans,” said Cerisologo.

KCDF 2024 is going on until this May 26. Apart from the bazaar ‘Pasar Gawai Dayak’, it is also showcasing many activities throughout the next one week including ‘berpantun’, ‘betabuh’ (drum-playing), ‘ngajat’ (traditional Iban dance’, as well as ‘pekit kumang’ and ‘pekit kelling’ (ethnic female and male pageants).

The participants comprise many Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kapit branch, Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia), Kelab Gagung Sarawak and Persatuan Tarian Seni Kapit, as well the local branch of Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM), schools and local clubs.

Among those joining the ‘niti daun’ were political secretary to Sarawak Premier of Sarawak Watson Awan Jalai, Bukit Mabong District officer Calvin Linggong, as well as local community leaders Temenggong Datu Wilfred Billy Panyau, Pemanca Pasang Tubak, Penghulu Madang Jelaini, and Councillor Martin Bilun.