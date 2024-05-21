Welfare Dept channels over RM7 mln monthly aid in Miri from January to April

MIRI (May 21): The Welfare Department (JKM) has channelled monthly assistance totalling RM7,215,700 to 4,197 recipients here in the first four months of this year.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the amount was part of the RM85,967,700 funds channelled by the department to 54,508 recipients statewide.

Fatimah said this during the Sejambak Kasih Gawai Miri Programme today.

The programme involved 1,256 JKM aid recipients here who celebrate Gawai Dayak.

They are part of the 26,618 JKM monthly aid recipients in Miri Division.

“The aid is to ease the financial burden of the recipients, especially in the Miri area, in preparation for the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration. It is also to help improve the quality of life among families who are less able here.

“For Miri today, we have a total of 150 people compared to 100 people last year (an increase of 50 people). They will receive a donation of RM100 in cash,” she said.

Fatimah added those not present during today’s programme will have the aid credited directly into their account.

She said 26,618 people or 49 per cent of JKM monthly aid recipients in Sarawak will receive the donations for Gawai Dayak this year, bringing the total amount to RM2,661,800.

“This morning’s event is a collaboration between Dynasty Hotel Miri and the JKM Miri Division.

“The hotel is also presenting food hampers amounting to RM150 to each of our 150 recipients today, where the total amount from the hotel is RM22,500,” she said.

She thanked the hotel for collaborating with JKM Miri in all Sejambak Kasih programmes organised here during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, and Gawai Dayak every year.

Dynasty Hotel managing director Tony Pui said the hotel has collaborated with JKM Miri for 22 out of the 24 years of the programme’s existence.

“We will always try, in one way or another, to help the less fortunate people in Miri,” he said.

Pui said the hotel will also collaborate with Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society to seek out families that may need financial assistance, especially those under the B40 group that meet the criteria outlined.