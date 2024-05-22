ACS chairman: Celebrating similarities, differences contributes to nation building

KUCHING (May 22): The Buddha’s teaching and message of peace, compassion and devotion to the service of humanity is something that ought to be emulated, said the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

In a message issued today in conjunction with Wesak Day, the Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) chairman said this is especially so in light of the many international strife, wars and dissensions, as well as the aggressions, divisions and conflicts faced by the nation.

“In a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation such as Malaysia, it is essential that we respect and celebrate our similarities as well as our differences,” he said.

Danald, who is also Bishop of Kuching (Sarawak & Brunei), added that by affirming the good in each other, all Malaysians can help build a more peaceful, respectful and prosperous nation.

“We, the Christian community in Sarawak wish to extend our warmest felicitous greetings to the Buddhist community as they celebrate the auspicious occasion of Wesak Day.

“Have a happy Wesak Day,” he said.