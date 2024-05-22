After over six decades, Sibu’s Chop Hing Huong serves final bowl of dian bian hu (Video)

SIBU (May 22): Chop Hing Huong has been an institution for the Foochow dish dian bian hu here for over 60 years.

Operator Kiu Chiong Loi, 83, served his final bowl of the soupy noodles today to a shop packed full with appreciative customers.

“I know that he has a son who is doing the same thing, but it is the father’s last day of business, we must come here and try,” Maple Goh told The Borneo Post.

Goh and her family took advantage of the Wesak Day public holiday to drive from Bintulu at 6.30am just to have Kiu’s dian bian hu.

“I saw on Facebook that this shop is going to close its business. My husband, who had tried it once before, told me: ‘This is the shop I wanted to take you there before but did not get the chance.’.

“I thought, we should come here and today. It’s a good opportunity because it is a holiday. At least now I’ll have the memory that I’ve tried dian bian hu here. I came here for the memory,” she said.

Also visiting from Bintulu were a woman, who only wished to be identified as Lim, and her three friends.

Although they did not make the drive specifically for the noodle dish, they could not pass up the opportunity to eat at the shop.

“I am originally from Sibu and I used to come here as a kid. My parents used to bring us here.

“So, coming here is like walking down memory lane and I am glad that we can have it before the owner closes the business,” she said.

Lim said as the owner’s son operates a dian bian hu shop at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, she would go there in future.

A regular customer with the surname Chieng, 70, has had his breakfast at the shop every day.

“Today is the last day. I do not know where to have breakfast tomorrow. I cannot find any shop that has the old taste anymore,” he said.

During the peak of business today, a customer was seen cutting the long queue outside the shop to present a handmade model to Kiu.

Every detail of the old shop is captured in the intricate model.

It will serve as a lasting memory for the family of their important role in Sibu town’s food history.

Sibu folk will also remember Kiu whenever they pass a mural at the alley of Jalan Blacksmith, which shows him preparing the dish.

Chop Hing Huong began serving dian bian hu in 1960.

The dish’s name comes from the words ‘ding’ (wok), ‘bian’ (the side), and ‘hu’ (flat rice noodle pieces).

The base is a simple broth, filled with ‘hu’ (fish) balls, black fungus, and chopped spring onions.