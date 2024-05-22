Andreana Celly first Sarawakian to win Miss Supranational Malaysia

KUCHING (May 22): Andreana Celly, 20, from Lundu, has etched her name in history as the first Sarawakian to be crowned Miss Supranational Malaysia.

She triumphed over five other finalists during coronation night at the Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Miss Supranational Malaysia 2023 Deidre Walker presented Andreana with the 2024 crown, crafted by Ceres Jewels and valued at US$1.5 million (RM7.035 million).

Andreana also received a gift from Ceres Jewel worth RM25,000.

“I did not expect to win due to my short preparation time. I had just returned from a modelling competition in Vietnam the day before and had less than three hours to do fittings for my final gowns and traditional costumes before the competition started,” Andreana told The Borneo Post.

She said her manager Nickson Sim played a significant role in her participation, encouraging her to compete despite time constraints.

“Nickson encouraged me to take part in Miss Supranational Malaysia 2024, believing I had nothing to lose and could gain valuable experience,” she said.

The Bidayuh lass will represent Malaysia at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational, scheduled to be held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on July 6.

She is eager to promote Sarawakian culture, particularly Bidayuh traditions, on the international stage during the three-week competition.

“I am excited to start this journey with less than three weeks to prepare and can’t wait to celebrate my win with my family back home for Gawai Dayak Festival,” she said.

“I still find it hard to believe I won the title, especially as the youngest contestant. I am grateful for the opportunity given by the national director, Dr Sean Wong, CEO of Hyperlive TV, and look forward to working with the organisation as a titleholder.”

Standing at 170 centimetres tall, Andreana, the third of four siblings is waiting for admission to local universities after just completing her Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia.

Having participated in beauty pageants since she was 16, Andreana holds several titles at both state and national levels.

She plans to pursue a career in modelling and is contemplating a move to Kuala Lumpur for more opportunities.

“Winning the title of Miss Supranational Malaysia 2024 provides an excellent platform for me to establish myself in the industry,” she added.

In addition to the main title, Andreana also won subsidiary titles – People’s Choice Award and Top Model Award.

Miss Supranational Malaysia commenced in 2009.