Author’s latest work chronicles sacrifices of ‘unsung heroes’

KUCHING (May 22): Veteran journalist and acclaimed author James Ritchie has unveiled his latest book, ‘Bujang Berani — Patriots, Warriors and Unsung Heroes’, which highlights the sacrifices of soldiers and police officers in defending the honour and sovereignty of Sarawak.

Unveiled at the Sarawak Club here yesterday, Ritchie’s latest work also chronicles both decorated and ‘largely forgotten’ heroes, including 2,000 Border Scouts whom, according to him, are still awaiting the compensations promised by previous government.

The author also revealed that the 250-page book represented 20 years of meticulous research, drawing on information gathered from his previous works.

“This book is distinct from my earlier ones as it features more photographs and includes a guide menu for readers.

“Many of those featured in this book are unsung heroes who not many know of.

“That is why I am compelled to write this book — to share their stories and heroic acts for Sarawak,” he said.

Yang Di-Pertua Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi performed the gimmick for the launch at the event, where Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting, Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, and former military commander Datuk Stephen Mundaw.

‘Bujang Berani — Patriots, Warriors and Unsung Heroes’ marks Ritchie’s 45th book produced throughout his prolific career in writing.

In addition to highlighting renowned Armed Forces personnel like PW 1 (Rtd) Temenggong Datuk Kanang Langkau and PW 2 Lenggu Cina, the book also sheds light on the lesser-known heroes such as the brave policemen from the 1960s’ ‘Battle of Limbang’ such as Bisop Kunjan, an Iban from Simanggang, and Sanggah Jambang, a Selakau from Lundu.

The book also features a rare, never-before-seen photo of Lenggu, which his family gave to Ritchie.

“I have always wanted to tell more stories about Lenggu, which is why I wanted to make sure that I would get as much information I could from his family. His son Valentine also served in the military,” said the author.

Born on June 26, 1950 in Penang, Ritchie embarked on his journalism career with the New Straits Times before moving to Sarawak in the 1980s.

He has since worked with The Star, The Borneo Post, Eastern Times and New Sarawak Tribune, earning multiple journalism awards along the way.

Recently, Ritchie was honoured with the Special Jury Award at the Malaysia Press Institute (MPI) Petronas Malaysian Journalism Awards 2023, a testament to his over 50 years of contribution to journalism in Sarawak.

Ritchie commented that ‘Bujang Berani’ would continue his mission of preserving Sarawak’s rich history and honouring its unsung heroes.