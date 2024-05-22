Car driver killed in crash with pickup truck at Kch-Samarahan expressway

KUCHING (May 22): A woman lost her life when the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck around 12.20am today at the Kuching-Samarahan expressway.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Mary Peter, aged 53.

At the scene were firefighters from the Kota Samarahan station, who found the deceased pinned in the driver’s seat.

They used a rescue tool for extrication.

“The deceased was extricated out of the damaged vehicle by rescuers who were dispatched to the scene near a driving school,” Bomba said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The body was subsequently handed over to the police for transportation to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man, did not suffer any physical injuries.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba concluded their operation at 1.30am.