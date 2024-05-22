Chef seeks to address culinary industry stigma, labour shortage

KUCHING (May 22): There is this stigma that only dropouts would become chefs, when on the contrary those who studied culinary arts have more favourable terms from their side.

This was pointed out by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching president, Chef Goh Ah Seng in an interview with The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said he had observed a shortage of workers in the culinary and restaurant industry, despite many individuals practising culinary art.

“They would go to Singapore to work after completing their studies, resulting in fewer locals continuing their careers in Sarawak,” said the owner of Hou Tin Lau Restaurant here.

Chef Goh acknowledged the initial wage withholding by employers when newcomers entered the industry, which he regarded as a necessary step to refine ‘one’s skills and character’.

“Once you have perfected your skills, you may reflect on your value that is relevant to the market.”

Admitting the he himself was experiencing shortage of workers, Goh said most of his employees were from Indonesia.

“This is why I actively participate in events where I get to give talks or demonstrate my skills to the young people, hoping that they would be interested in going to my culinary school and learning more from me.

“I encourage people to consider venturing into the culinary and restaurant industry.

“I have my own culinary school, and I can provide personalised training,” he added.

Adding on, Chef Goh said he was eyeing to co-conduct an event with the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry this Sept 8 for Chung Hua Middle School students.

In this regard, he revealed that an inexperienced individual would typically require two to three years to obtain a professional culinary certificate.

However, experienced restaurant workers seeking certification could acquire it in five to six months, he added.

Chef Goh’s culinary school offers ‘Borneo Cuisine Cooking’ classes at elementary, intermediate and advanced levels.

The intake for the lessons is open throughout the year, and is usually conducted within a class no more than five people at one time.

For more information, go to senifb.com, or contact the chef himself via 019-886 3813.