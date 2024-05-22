Dr Sim: S’wak Health Dept, Unimas monitoring possibility of surge in Covid-19 infections locally

KUCHING (May 22): The Sarawak Health Department and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) are monitoring the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 infections locally following a new wave of cases reported in Singapore, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the government has always worked closely with Prof Dr David Perera of Unimas, who has been tasked with monitoring the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.

“From time to time, Dr Perera will release his findings and we are very fortunate because there are only a few centres in Malaysia that possess the capability to carry out monitoring of new variants through DNA sequencing,” he said, adding the Sarawak government provides funds to the university to carry out this research.

The deputy premier told reporters this after officiating at the Sarawak Buddhist Association’s Wesak Day celebration here yesterday.

Touching on the booster vaccination rate in Sarawak, Dr Sim said 5 per cent of the population have received the fourth Covid-19 dose, while 90 per cent have received the first three doses.

Dr Sim said the Sarawak Health Department also conducts its own monitoring of the current Covid-19 situation by looking at the recent figures for hospital admissions and patients requesting for the Covid-19 oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

He further highlighted that the Sarawak government has in fact procured more Paxlovid pills since the beginning of this year to be made available in public hospitals and clinics, while waiting for the federal Health Ministry to conclude its negotiations for a new batch of the antiviral pills.

The cost of treatment for the Paxlovid medication in the private sector ranges between RM3,000 and RM4,000, he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Sim stressed there was no plan to impose restrictions on visitors from Singapore since Sarawak is already opening up post-Covid-19 pandemic entry and every person shares the same responsibility in maintaining proper personal hygiene as well as taking preventive measures if infected.