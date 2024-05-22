Entries open for youth photography, short video competition

SIBU (May 22): Entries are now open for the ‘Third Silk Road International Youth Photography and Short Video Competition’.

Themed ‘Old Silk Road, Young in Cultures’, the competition is organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and sponsored by the 21st Century Maritime Cooperation Committee and Fuzhou People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

According to event organiser Michelle Law Wan Lin, the competition is divided into two categories: Group A for those aged 12 to 15, and Group B for those aged 16 to 20.

She said each participant could submit no more than two entries for either Group A or B, and the participants would be allowed to create works about cultural heritage, food culture, historical buildings and monuments, marine culture, natural environment, famous historical figures and so on.

“However, all entries must be original and unpublished works,” she said at the press conference yesterday.

“Piracy and plagiarism are prohibited and in case of copyright disputes, participants must assume full responsibility and accountability,” she added.

Law said the entries would not be returned and the organiser would have the right to use the winning works in media including, but not limited to, books, newspapers, magazines, films, television and Internet, and would not pay extra remuneration for the works adopted.

For the photography category, she said participants could submit colour or black-and-white entries.

“The file name of any work should contain title of the piece, name of the author and contact information.

“Each entry must be in JPG format and the file size should be no less than 1MB.

“The raw data files should be kept for verification as finalists must submit the raw or original camera files on request,” she reminded.

For short videos, Law said no entry should be longer than three minutes.

“Videos done in languages other than Chinese or English should provide subtitles, in Chinese or English.

“The minimum requirement for resolution is 720P, and short videos submitted should be in MP4 format,” she added.

She also said there would prizes for Top 3 entries, five second-place entries, and 10 third-place entries, while the excellence awards would be given to 20 best entries.

Participation is free.

All participants must scan the QR code provided by the SMC.

Law said the council would select the best five from the two categories before sending the best 20 entries to China for the final selection round.

The closing date for entry submission is July 31.

For further details, go to the official website.