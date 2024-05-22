George Kent inks MoA with UTS to support smart home initiative

SIBU (May 22): George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) yesterday.

A statement from George Kent said the agreement meant to provide strong support for the successful implementation of UTS’ Smart Home research and design (R&D) initiative, enhancing its smart home system with cloud-based smart water management system.

UTS, earlier this year, had obtained the approval to kick off the smart home initiative, of which the works were expected to span three years.

The agreement was signed by George Kent chief operations officer Teoh Cy Kuan, while UTS was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

“Under the agreement, George Kent will provide its comprehensive Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) solution, which includes smart water meters, specifically the GKMV30 DN15 5/3 brass water meter together with meter interface units.

“This solution encompasses critical functionalities, including data retrieval, logging, real-time monitoring, anomaly detection and alarm notifications, in all hardware forms.

“This strategic partnership with UTS extends beyond technical expertise. Over a three-year year R&D project, George Kent will offer technical assistance to UTS, fostering knowledge exchange and ensuring research findings align with industry standards.

“This collaboration has the potential to lead to co-authored publications, further solidifying the partnership and advancing knowledge in the field of smart metering solutions,” said Yeoh.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin said UTS was delighted to formalise the partnership with George Kent via the MoA.

“As a leading institution in technological education and research, we are constantly seeking opportunities to leverage our expertise for the betterment of society.

“The Smart Home R&D initiative, with a particular focus on smart water management, represents a crucial area where our collective efforts can make a significant difference.

“At UTS, we are deeply committed to nurturing partnerships that cultivate innovation and knowledge exchange,” he said.

Khairuddin also hailed the collaboration as signifying a shared commitment towards advancing the frontier of smart home technologies, with a clear emphasis on sustainability and efficiency.

“This partnership exemplifies UTS’ dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration and the mission to contribute positively to the advancement of society,” he said.

Also present were George Kent general manager (meters) Yap Cheng Leung and UTS deputy vice-chancellor Prof Mohd Shahril Osman.