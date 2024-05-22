Keningau students receive American grant for community service project

KENINGAU (May 22): Keningau Vocational College Construction Technology students have been selected among 10 global entries for the inaugural YouthMADE Festival Amplify Grant.

Sophomores Ara Billa Biton, Ahmad Fahmi Ali Hassan, Charles John, Mellyvonny Marius, and Nur Qamariah Hasmeddy received US$500 (RM2,345) for their community service project ‘First 2 Fix’.

In a statement, Keningau Vocational College said the project involved a repair and restoration service for house fixtures such as doors, ceilings, floors, and stairs to ensure houses are safe and comfortable for residents.

The students are targeting low-income households unable to afford such services from construction companies.

Project leader Ara said the team has just started the project in the effort to raise funds to support class activities.

College director Nordin Akup congratulated the team for this accomplishment as it allows them to put their construction skills to use.

He said the grant will enable them to turn their project into a reality.

US-based Digital Promise Global received almost 50 entries from all over the world and officially announced the list of winning projects on its website today.

The 10 grant recipients are from the United States, Brazil, India, Nigeria, Luxembourg, and Malaysia.

The grants seek to help the recipients scale up their projects.