KKB’s 1QFY24 CNP grows by 28 pct to RM4 mln

KUCHING (May 22): KKB Engineering Bhd’s (KKB) core net profit (CNP) for the first quarter of financial year 2024 (1QFY24) has grown by 28.3 per cent to RM3.9 million thanks to stronger performance from its engineering and manufacturing divisions.

Despite the modest growth in earnings, analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (MIDF Research) pointed out that the results were below expectations as it had only met 11 and 11.3 per cent of theirs and consensus full-year expectations.

KKB’s engineering segment revenue surged 240 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM141.9 million while its profit after tax (PAT) grew at a narrower 73.9 per cent y-o-y to RM9.4 million.

The commendable growth during the quarter was mainly driven by its “steel fabrication division involving engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works, module fabrication and supply of steel structures.”

Similarly, the group’s manufacturing segment also saw a surge of 460 per cent y-o-y in revenue to RM8.5 million which helped its PAT rebound from a loss of RM0.8 million in the previous year to a PAT of RM0.3 million.

“This was mostly driven by the export of mild steel pipes to Brunei. The higher offtake of new LPG cylinders during the quarter also contributed to the stronger performance,” said the research arm.

Meanwhile, the group’s construction division saw a slight improvement in revenue by 8.3 per cent y-o-y to RM36.5 million due to stronger recognition of earnings from its ongoing package for the Pan Borneo Highway.

Looking ahead, MIDF Research noted that KKB’s outstanding orderbook remains healthy at RM400m million with earnings visibility up to FY25.

KKB is actively participating in tenders with a tender book of RM168 million that comprises of water supply, energy related jobs and other construction projects.

Despite missing expectations this quarter, MIDF Research guided that they will be maintaining their earnings estimates for KKB at this juncture as they forecast that the group’s earnings will pick up pace in subsequent quarters.

Additionally, they remain optimistic on the group’s outlook as they expect KKB to be among the key beneficiaries of the various development plants that are in store for Sarawak.

These include allocations and initiatives under Budget 2024 and the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Moreover, the group has also recently secured RM37.9 million worth of jobs for the supply of mild steel concrete line pipes and fittings to Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd and an award for LPG cylinder fabrication and maintenance from Petronas Dagangan Bhd said the research arm.