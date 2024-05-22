Miri Division pageant winners receive cash, scholarship prizes (Video)

MIRI (May 22): The Miri Division Keligit Orang Ulu, Kumang Iban, Dayung Sangon (Bidayuh) and Belawan-Keling 2024 pageant last night saw the winners receiving cash as well as scholarship prizes.

Jessie Ulung Jeffry, 22, from Lawas was crowned Keligit Orang Ulu, while second place went to Elvie Ann Hosea and Krissalinda Kisun Yordanus came in third.

For the Kumang Iban category, Cindy Claudia Buyong, 20, from Lubok Antu received the crown, while second placed Sherene Sarina Jaya took the Lulong title and third placed Pretty Endriana Sedu Asun received the Selinggar Matahari title.

The Dayung Sangon (Bidayuh) title went to Nurlaila Najwa Abdullah, 21, from Kampung Duras, Siburan, while in second place was Delsye Desmond Daie and Hilda Marie Benard Ralphie was third place.

Alexsen Amir Adam, 29, an Iban from Sarikei emerged champion in the Keling-Belawan category, followed by Hakkinen Lewis and Indra Irawan Hendry in second and third place.

The champion for each category received RM3,000 and a scholarship worth RM15,000 from Fajar College, while those who placed second received RM2,500 and a Fajar College scholarship worth RM10,000.

Those in third place received RM2,000 and a Fajar College scholarship worth RM7,000.

The top three winners in the respective categories also received hampers sponsored by Nestle.

The pageant was the highlight of the 18th Miri Division Gawai Celebration Dinner, which was graced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.