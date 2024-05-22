No let-up in fight for autonomy in various sectors under MA63, says rep

BINTULU (May 22): The Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will continue to fight for autonomy in several key areas under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In stating this, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming said the fight would cover education, health and tourism.

“The Sarawak government is actively working to demand autonomous powers to include other areas as stipulated in MA63,” he said in his speech for the ‘Mantar Gawai N.68 Tanjong Batu’ dinner here recently.

As such, Pang said the people of Sarawak must continue to support and stand firm under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure that the state’s efforts for prosperity and continued progress in various sectors are achieved.

He also hoped that the racial harmony enjoyed by the various races and ethnic groups in Sarawak would continue to be maintained.

“Most importantly, all parties should practise high tolerance so that all parties respect each other and celebrate every festival in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere,” he added.

Pang expressed confidence that the spirit of unity in Sarawak would not be affected by the sensitive issues on social media as he believed Sarawakians would not follow the beat of those on the other side.

During the event, the assemblyman announced a grant of RM10,000 to the organising committee of the Mantar Gawai event.