Occupational safety and health training vital for Bintulu, says Niosh

BINTULU (May 22): Occupational safety and health (OSH) training is vital here as the town is a fast-growing industrial hub for Sarawak.

In saying this, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the institute’s Bintulu office is the most important regional office in Sarawak offering more OSH training.

Chong said it is Niosh’s mission to provide OSH training, consultative services, disseminate information, and to create awareness among both employers and employees on the need for OSH.

“Ultimately as the nation progresses, the working environment of the workers and their rights must also improve,” he said in a statement after visiting the Bintulu office.

He said according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the number of occupational injuries in Malaysia rose by 58.9 per cent to 34,216 cases in 2022 compared to the previous year.

“Out of these figures, there were 317 fatal occupational injuries in 2022, an increase from 301 fatalities in 2021.

“This translated to a higher rate of fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 workers at 2.06 in 2022, compared to 2.00 in 2021,” he said.

He said Singapore’s workplace fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers was 1.3 per 100,000 in 2022, while Japan’s fatal occupational injuries was 1.42 in the same year.

“The situation of occupational injuries statistics worldwide demonstrates ongoing challenges in workplace safety.

“Therefore, as Niosh is tasked to improve the workplace safety, we will strive to do our best to provide a safer environment for workers,” he added.