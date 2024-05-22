Plantation profit relatively unchanged for Sabah’s TSH Resources

KUCHING (May 22): TSH Resources Bhd’s (TSH) core profit after tax and minority interest for the first quarter of financial year (1QFY24) came in within analysts and consensus forecast respectively at RM23 million.

Collectively, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that flat revenue was recorded at circa RM242.4 million, despite higher crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) prices being realised.

“Operating profit marginally contracted to RM37.5 million due to the expansion of other operating expenses, but this was cushion by growing GP margin other operating income contribution,” it said in its analysis.

The profitability of the plantation subsegment relatively unchanged at RM231.8 million, due to the higher CPO average selling prices realised amounted RM3,587 per metric tonne (MT) and PK of RM2,930 per MT amid lower production cost.

Additionally, profits were also influenced by low seasonal factor, where lower fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production and dropped in CPO and PK volume sold registered, compounded by weaker contributions from associate and joint ventures.

“During the quarter, profit was also impacted by the Indonesia Export Levy and Duty on CPO which stood around RM20.3 million,” MIDF Amanah added.

“However, despite these challenges, the margin for the segment remains healthy at 19.9 per cent, aligns with stabilised of cost of production.

“Others segment contribution remains loss. Its others segment continued its loss making, and wider to -RM3.8m in tandem with lower sales generated from wood division.”

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) opined that TSH’s earnings are likely to remain firm over FY24-25 on relatively steady CPO prices while production cost eases.

“CPO prices are expected to stay range-bound, between RM3,500 to RM4,000 per MT over FY24-25 as global edible oil demand is expected to grow at three to four per cent year on year while supply outlook may struggle to match; thus, inventory is expected to stay flat or even dip slightly in 2024 and possibly into mid-2025.

“Average CPO prices of RM3,800 per MT is expected for the sector but TSH should average closer to RM3,400 as most of its crops are from Indonesia where CPO prices are lower due to levies and duties.

“Input costs such as fertiliser and fuel have been easing since mid-CY22 but could be bottoming of late. However, palm kernel (PK) prices could be picking up, helping to reduce CPO cost pressures than a year ago.”

MIDF Research kept its earnings estimates for TSH Resources unchanged at this juncture as the results were within with our expectations.

“TSH’s performance has been relatively decent; despite FFB production being affected by dry weather environments in Sabah and Indonesia, in addition to the of the Indonesia Export Levy and Duty charges on CPO export.

“The earnings downside risks in 2QFY24 remain within the volatility of CPO movement, given that we are in the mist of high crop cycle transition. Thus, this could push CPO price on a downward trend given supply risks de-escalating.”

While TSH operates primarily as a pure upstream player with a strong correlation to CPO price movements, Kenanga Research said its share price does not necessarily reflect significant fluctuations unless there are notable developments that capable of influencing CPO prices above the RM4,500 per MT resistance level such as in FY22.