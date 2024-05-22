Renewable energy prospects discussed in Premier’s visit to South Korea

SEOUL (May 22): Various aspects of collaboration between the governments of South Korea and Sarawak were being discussed during Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s meeting with the Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) yesterday.

The Premier kicked off the first day of his two-day working visit to South Korea with a session with the ministry officials, led by MOTIE Deputy Minister Lee Hohyeon.

The key subject highlighted during the talks was about enhancing the cooperation between Korean entities and Sarawak in the renewable energy space.

“Accompanying the Premier during the one-hour meeting were Sarawak’s Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain,” said a post on the Premier’s official Facebook page, Sarawakku, yesterday.

It also said that in the afternoon, Abang Johari and his entourage were taken on a tour of the Korea South-East Power Company (KOEN) Yongheung power plant in the Yongheung Island, south of the South Korean capital.