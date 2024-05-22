Sabah-based KTI aims to raise RM48 mln from IPO

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): Sabah-based integrated property developer KTI Landmark Bhd aims to raise RM48 million from its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, scheduled for June 19.

The company said of the total proceeds raised from the initial public offering (IPO), RM20.7 million (or 43.1 per cent) will be used to supplement its general working capital requirements for The Logg’s project, which include construction costs (building and infrastructure cost), consultants’ and professional fees, and local authority fees for the ongoing projects.

The Logg is the company’s first mixed development project and also its first joint development project with the Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority (LPPB).

KTI said RM18 million (37.5 per cent) of the proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisition of a landbank in Sabah within the vicinity of its existing landbank for future projects in Alamesra, Kota Kinabalu, and RM2.1 million (4.5 per cent) will be used to purchase the new industrialised building system (IBS) production line.

“Some RM400,000 (0.7 per cent) will be used to upgrade software and systems, RM3 million (6.3 per cent) to repay bank borrowings, while the remaining RM3.8 million (7.9 per cent) for estimated listing expenses,” it said in a statement in conjunction with the launch of the company’s prospectus yesterday.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Gordon Loke said The Logg is the company’s landmark property with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about RM1 billion, which will be developed on a 2.02ha land in Luyang, Sabah by December 2025.

The project comprises two blocks of condominiums, one block of apartments, a four-star hotel, and a commercial building.

“The allocation of proceeds for our working capital requirements will reduce our dependency on external financing and allow us to undertake more projects concurrently,” he said.

On the lPO, KTI is issuing 160 million new shares and an offer for sale of 45 million existing shares at an issue price of 30 sen per share.

Of the 160 million new shares, 40 million shares will be available to the Malaysian public via balloting, 40 million shares for its eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of KTI Group under pink form allocations and the remaining 80 million shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

As for the offer-for-sale portion, 20 million shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Miti while the remaining 25 million shares will be allocated by way of private placement to selected investors.

Based on the enlarged share capital of 800 million shares, KTI is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM240 million.

M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO. – Bernama