TYT receives courtesy visits by LAKMNS, Malaysia Crime Prevention Club

KUCHING (May 22): Yang Di-Pertua Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi received two courtesy calls at the Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya on Monday.

The first was by a delegation from the Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) led by its chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.

The visit was to brief the Head of State on the history and the services provided by the board, said a press release.

Wan Junaidi then advised LAKMNS to further cultivate noble values of life in the younger generation.

According to Abang Abdul Wahap, LAKMNS is in the midst of encouraging young people to visit the state mosque.

He said the board had organised various programmes, including the ‘Maal Hijrah’, which would be held in three series.

He added that the board intended to invite Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to attend the ‘Maal Hijrah’, scheduled to be taking place at Masjid Jamek here from July 12 to 14.

The second visit received by Wan Junaidi was led by Malaysia Crime Prevention Club chairman Dato Sri Johnny Ch’ng Ewe Gee, who talked about the club’s role in advocating for crime prevention in primary schools, secondary schools and higher learning institutions.

Ch’ng also said the club planned to hold a ‘Back to School for Tun’ programme at Wan Junaidi’s former schools in conjunction with the club’s 25th anniversary.

To this, Wan Junaidi called upon the club to hold the programme in collaboration with the Education Department Sarawak.

The two-day programme is expected to be held this August, in connection with the Merdeka Month celebration, targeting around 1,000 participants.