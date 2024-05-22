Uggah: Closing devt gap between urban, rural areas main focus of S’wak govt

MIRI (May 22): The Sarawak government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is focusing specifically on bridging the development gap between urban and rural areas.

These efforts include upgrading and improving infrastructure development, access to health care, educational opportunities, as well as expanding broadband networks, internet coverage, and digital services to rural communities, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the Premier had never marginalised the rural areas as claimed by some parties.

Therefore, he added, it is necessary for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to provide accurate information to the people, especially those in rural areas.

“Our strategy towards 2030 is to ensure that Sarawak becomes a developed state and has stability in every aspect, along with sustainable socio-economic development,” he said when officiating at the Miri Division Gawai Celebration 2024 last night.

“Our Premier’s main focus at the moment is sustainable socioeconomic development, because he knows that we in the rural areas are still lagging behind in many aspects, whether it’s transport or infrastructure and so on.”

Uggah pointed out under Budget 2023, Abang Johari allocated RM4.54 billion for rural development and in Budget 2024, he allocated 63 per cent or RM5.695 billion for the purpose.

He said under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), a total of RM44.28 billion was approved for infrastructure development in the state’s rural areas, which involves construction projects and upgrading of roads and bridges.

Uggah stressed that this is not mere rhetoric but a statement on the GPS government’s positive policy of putting the people first.

He added this was evidenced by the establishment of eight regional development corridors in the rural areas, with each of them receiving RM1.5 billion for physical development and socioeconomic programmes.

For Miri, he said the Highland Development Agency (HDA), which is chaired by himself, saw development allocations amounting to RM750 million each for Mulu and Telang Usan constituencies, while Marudi state constituency received RM630 million, all of which was for people’s projects (Projek Rakyat).

“I have been in politics for a long time since 1986, never in history have I seen and witnessed one constituency being allocated RM750 million.

“In this HDA, we have also approved a total of 51 people’s projects and it is my responsibility to ensure that all 51 projects are completed immediately, because we want to see the lives of our people improved,” he added.

Regarding the Miri Division Gawai Celebration 2024, Uggah said he was happy to see 12 Dayak organisations collaborating to hold the event, with the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) leading as host.

“This collaboration and unity show that if we want it, we can do it,” he remarked.

Uggah also expressed his support for the efforts of the organisers in awarding educational incentives to Dayak children, to encourage them to excel in education, saying he understood that the challenges that will be faced by children in the future can only be addressed with the skills and knowledge obtained through education.

“Your incentives encourage Dayak children to work hard in their education as well as to learn various skills and gain as much knowledge as possible.

“This is because we, the Dayak community, have no choice but to have the knowledge and skills to enable us to adapt to the technology that will dominate the world in the future. Congratulations Forum on the efforts and encouragement you give to our Dayak children,” he said.