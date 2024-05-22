Wesak Day a time for Buddhists to reflect on values of Buddha’s life, says Lee

MIRI (May 22): Wesak Day is a time for all Buddhists to reflect on basic values such as tolerance, compassion, and service to humanity as embodied by the life of Buddha, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said having those from other religions join the celebration proved Malaysia is an example of peaceful coexistence.

“The Wesak festival is an example of harmony and peace, where people can live together, respect each other’s religion and culture. This practice has long been the backbone of unity,” he said at the Miri Dusum Khyenpa Kagyud Dharma Society’s Wesak Day event.

Lee said Malaysia was one of the earliest countries to declare Wesak Day a public holiday.

He also thanked the society for giving out food baskets to help the underprivileged.

“This association not only helps Buddhists but also helps other communities such as those in the B40 group who celebrate Hari Raya,” Lee pointed out.

During the ceremony, some 100 recipients in need received daily necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, biscuits, eggs, milk, and cordial.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

The word ‘Wesak’ in the ancient Sanskrit language means full moon, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Buddha.