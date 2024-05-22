Wisma Putra confirms nine Malaysians hurt, one critical in turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): Nine Malaysians were injured while aboard Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 that hit severe turbulence and was forced to abandon its journey from London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry had confirmed the matter through the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand that there were 16 Malaysians on the flight that landed at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok yesterday.

Of the nine injured, one was in critical but stable condition.

“The embassy has been coordinating with local authorities and hospitals, with consular officers visiting Malaysians who were admitted to several hospitals in Bangkok to provide consular assistance.

“Currently, six Malaysians are being treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital and three at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital.

“They are under surveillance and awaiting medical results,” the ministry said in a statement, today.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the passenger who died in the incident.

It said relatives of the affected Malaysians could contact the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok on +66-2340-5731 for more information.

Yesterday, the Singapore Airlines plane hit severe turbulence while en route to Singapore, and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

A 73-year-old British passenger died and 30 others were injured during the incident. — Malay Mail