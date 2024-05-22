Writer to document forgotten history of Old Kuching in new book

KUCHING (May 22): James S.L. Yong, the author of ‘Padungan: History and Humanity in a Heritage Precinct of Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia’, is currently immersed in producing his latest book, which is set to focus on old Kuching town.

Yong said the focus of the new book would be on Lorong Kai Joo and its surrounding areas including India Street, Electra House, and the Open Air Market.

“There’s a lot of history there that many have forgotten and it’s my desire to document and present it as modern history for public knowledge today,” he said during an interview with sister daily, Utusan Borneo, after delivering a lecture regarding his new book here Monday.

He added that his new book was still a work in progress, and would be unveiled upon completion.

According to Yong, before the existence of Padungan bazaar, there existed a Malay village called Kampung Padungan, as well as two Dayak settlements at Jalan Bukit Mata Kuching and Padungan Creek.

“It’s a rich history showing how various ethnicities coexisted in the city of Kuching. For instance, descendants living in Kampung Tabuan Dayak would tell you that their ancestors came through the Iban settlements within Kuching city.

“If it’s not documented, it would vanish and be buried,” he said.

Additionally, Yong shared his Facebook page ‘Kuching – Then and Now, Sarawak Heritage Matters’, and encouraged netizens to join the free page.

Through this platform, he said he had encountered many individuals who had contributed stories about Kuching City beyond the knowledge that he possessed.

“I’m also learning. I’ve been able to engage in conversations and gain deeper insights into research for the purpose of this upcoming book,” he said.

His book ‘Padungan: History and Humanity in a Heritage Precinct of Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia’, priced around RM150, is available at Borneo Cultures Museum Gift Shop, Telang Usan Bookstore, Think and Tink Sdn Bhd, Meritin Hotel, and Mohamed Yahia and Sons Sdn Bhd at Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex.

Meanwhile, some 20 individuals attended his lecture at Pustaka Sarawak here.