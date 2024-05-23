2,228 in Bintulu to receive Gawai aid from Welfare Department

BINTULU (May 23): A total of 2,228 recipients here will receive financial assistance from the Sarawak Welfare Department (JKM) in conjunction with this year’s Gawai Dayak celebration.

A total of 26,618 monthly welfare recipients across the state will benefit from the contributions.

In a statement, JKM Bintulu said 87 recipients here received RM100 and a hamper worth RM80 each during the official Sejambak Kasih Gawai 2024 handover ceremony on Tuesday.

The event was officiated at by Taddy Ajin, who is special administrative officer to Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and Samalaju assemblyman Datuk Majang Renggi.

“We hope these contributions will ease the financial burden of recipients who will be celebrating Gawai soon,” said the statement.

It added those not present during the programme will have the aid credited directly into their account.

During the event, JKM Bintulu also presented medical aid to recipient Barie Kanyan.