Illegal immigrants in Biawak ordered to return to Indonesia

KUCHING (May 23): Five undocumented immigrants were ordered to return to Indonesia after attempting to enter the country through a ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal border track) in Biawak, Lundu around 10.30am yesterday.

The First Infantry Division said in a statement that a joint patrol between the Malaysian and Indonesian armies stumbled upon the immigrants about 118 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“Upon inspection, it was discovered that none of them possessed any valid travelling documents to enter the country,” it said.

It said the five immigrants, aged between 20 and 49, planned to enter the country in search of employment.

During the inspection, no prohibited or dangerous items were found in their possession.

The estimated total value of the inspected items, which included cash, mobile phones, wallets, and clothing, amounted to RM4,580.

The immigrants were taken to the border for deportation and a police report was filed at Lundu District police headquarters.