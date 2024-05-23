S’wak Labour Dept begins rural area programme to raise awareness of workers’ rights

KUCHING (May 23): The Sarawak Labour Department launched its Labour Go Rural Area Programme (L-GRAP) 5.0 yesterday to raise awareness of workers’ rights under the law.

Its director Awang Raduan Awang Omar said the programme, which will run until May 26, will cover Daro, Balingian, and Mukah in central Sarawak.

He said there will be booths offering employment and skill-training opportunities along with talks on job scams during the programme.

“There will be various activities, such as labour talks, briefings against job scams by PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and on the roles of various departments and other agencies as well as talks for youth and students who want to pursue further education in skills training.

“Additionally, jobseekers can register for MyFutureJobs at Daro Community Hall and Balingian Community Hall to take advantage of better job opportunities.

“The public, especially those around Daro and Mukah, are invited to attend the programme,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Awang Raduan also flagged off 15 vehicles involved in the programme at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here.

“The convoy also made stopovers at Spaoh and Debak to distribute flyers to the public,” he said.

The programme is jointly conducted with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health; Industrial Court; Department of Industrial Relations; Department of Skills Development; Industrial Training Institute; Social Security Organisation; and National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.