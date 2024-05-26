Café in Sibu creates inclusive workplace for deaf employees

SIBU (May 26): Duricendol Café, unlike any others here, is owned and run by the deaf.

Owner Mohamad Hazemi Mat, 30, when met by The Borneo Post, shared his experience and vision to empower the deaf by giving them job opportunities.

He has already embarked on his plan, and his business at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here is operated by five deaf and one autistic staff.

“A lot of deaf people find it hard to find jobs, but they can always apply for a job here,” he said, expressing his hope to transform the lives of the deaf and disabled by providing them employment opportunities.

“Duricendol Café can be a thriving place for the deaf and disabled community, where they can first gain hands-on experience and eventually kick-start their own business.”

Hazemi, who holds a diploma in Hospitality, shared his past experience of working in the food and beverage industry at hotels and fast food chains.

He said the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020 to 2021 left him jobless and forced him to look for other jobs, including working as a food delivery rider.

Hazemi did not return to celebrate Hari Raya with his family in 2022, and this prompted them to do something to support him.

According to Hazemi’s brother-in-law Mohd Amin Aziz Jaafar, 36, the family came up with an idea for Hazemi to start his own business and together they chipped in to set up the café.

“The initial idea was to bring in chendol durian because I usually have it whenever I travel to Kuala Lumpur.

“In Sarawak, we do have chendol durian but it is usually seasonal. I want it to be non-seasonal, so I met a sales agent for the supply of the durian paste,” said Mohd Amin, adding that the product is verified by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and also halal-certified.

However, believing there should be more items on the menu, he brought Hazemi on a trip around the country to study and explore the best dishes for the café.

“That’s why you can see ‘Soto’ (a soupy dish of broth, meat and vegetables) and ‘Asam Laksa’ in our menu – two special recipes from a friend in Melaka,” said Mohd Amin, who works for an oil and gas company.

Eager to venture into the food business, Hazemi prepared the dishes for his family members to sample and approve before having them served to the customers.

The café was finally opened on Dec 1, 2023 but things did not go their way. They were faced with challenges such as communication breakdown and lack of employee discipline, thus resulting in a disruptive workflow.

“There are those like us who do not know sign language, so I came up with food measurement for each dish, no ‘agak-agak’ (estimation).

“If everybody follows the measurement and listens to Hazemi, nothing will go wrong. Suddenly, they (former employees) changed everything and the food was nasty to me,” said Mohd Amin.

Concurring, Hazemi said communication difficulties posed a major barrier between him and the staff.

“The staff did not understand me and always got confused, and that was the real problem,” he said.

From that day on, Mohf Amin decided it would be best for Hazemi to hire the deaf, whom he could easily communicate with.

The café is now run by five deaf staff as well as 24-year-old Nur Qamarina Mohamad Juanda who has autism.

Nur Qamarina plays an important role in the café because she is the only one there who can hear and knows sign language.

One of the staff, who is also Hazemi’s friend, Tang See Kiong, once worked at a bakery. The 30-year-old said he too dreams of having his own business one day.

Despite the family’s initial aim to help Hazemi live a better life, they now have a bigger mission to support the deaf community and create change through advocacy and employment opportunities.

“We hope to open another outlet, also operated by the deaf people, and perhaps we can set up a franchised business and go global. We also welcome any recommendations from the digital sector on the devices or technologies that can benefit the deaf employees here.

“It was initially very difficult for them to think outside the box but they are improving and learning by experience” said Mohd Amin, while calling for both the public and private sectors to give their support to the deaf and disabled community.