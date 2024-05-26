Deputy Minister: S’wak govt committed to ensure media landscape remains dynamic, inclusive and ethical

KUCHING (May 26): The Sarawak government is committed to supporting media professionals, fostering innovation and promoting media literacy to ensure that the media landscape in Sarawak remains dynamic, inclusive and ethical, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) said through strategic partnerships, investment in digital infrastructure, and capacity-building initiatives, the state aimed to harness the full potential of digital media for the benefit of Sarawak’s society and economy.

“Our goal is not just to adapt to the digital era but to thrive in it, leveraging on technology to tell our stories, preserve our heritage, and drive sustainable development,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2024 here today.

Officiating the inaugural conference was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he understood the reason why Abang Johari was passionate about wanting to acknowledge active participation and engagement with the media were crucial in realising the Sarawak government’s digital economy agenda was to narrow or reduce the information gap between the citizens or people at large and the government.

“My definition of his rationale brings me to this notion of participatory communication which basically means the process of dialogue based on respecting and recognising others, on equity, social justice and the participation of all people,” he said.

Abdullah cited Toman Mamora’s latest column in The Borneo Post where the veteran journalist had said that when one included the crucial terms ‘participatory’ and ‘communication’ in the description, the notion of people-centric power emerges as a driving force for progress.

“The idea that human factors are the foundation of development is central to the discussion of the subject. This means that among other things, actions that contribute to development include enhancing the socioeconomic well-being of a community and, consequently, addressing the dynamics that are important in moving the community’s cause of progress to a higher level in tandem with the needs and aspirations of its members on a sustainable basis.

“These include creating a well-organized, engaging social network, cooperating with government agencies on development projects, and assuming accountability for and ownership of community activities.

“All of these emphasise the importance of dialogic communication dynamics and participatory communication power as key components that characterise democratisation and drive community development,” he quoted Toman as saying.

Toman has a fortnightly column in The Borneo Post called ‘Between the Lines’.

Abdullah said in light of the growing democratisation of political processes, there has been a renewed determination to enhance public engagement within the framework of development programmes.

“It is a defining feature of participatory communication. Social and economic changes are transforming rural communities.

“How the communities respond to and deal with these changes depends not only on economic performance, the delivery of services and the maintenance of infrastructure and utilities.

“It also relies on local people in the community using the resources in new ways, working cooperatively, improving networks, mobilising existing skills, and putting innovative ideas into action,” he said.

With ‘participation’ being the key word, he said such openness of space for communication between citizens and authorities on matters pertaining to social and economic development, especially poverty reduction, is becoming an integral part of the political and cultural life of several developing countries, based on studies by the World Bank on ‘Reconstruction and Development’ under its Communication for Governance and Accountability Programme.

Also present at the event were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, and Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.