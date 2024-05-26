Desert dustings – Benefits and harm

IT was a recent phone call from my son who lives in Greece that prompted this article. He complained about the thick yellowish-brown dust covering his car and poor visibility as the sky glowed yellow at dusk. I reminded him of his youth in Southwest England when the family car experienced a similar dusting in some years and that it was no more than Saharan dust!

Desert dust is seen and felt in many parts of our world and for this column I shall concentrate on three major desert areas: the Sahara, the Gobi, and the Great Australian. Dust storms are nothing new for they have been around for millions of years.

The Yellow River in China takes its name from the wind-blown deposits (loess) from the Gobi Desert laid down in layers of rock through which it has carved its way to the Yellow Sea. The earliest record of Chinese dust storms is seen in Zhu Shu Ji Nian, now 3,150 years ago, when that dust rained down on Bo in Henan Province.

Asian dust storms

A relatively recent analysis of dust clouds over China found that they contained high concentrations of silica, aluminium, calcium, and iron in fine particles, smaller than 10 microns, and ultra-fine particles, less than 2.5 microns as aerosol particulate matter finer than a human hair. Once lifted from the desert by surface winds, the larger and coarser particles fall out over shorter distances whereas the finer particles are borne aloft to travel over thousands of kilometres.

This dust is caused by the increasing desertification of northern China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan owing to extensive logging of forests and extensive arable farming caused by ever increasing population growth. Thus, humans have contributed to desertification besides climate change with increasing aridity.

Since 1970, the daily reports of Asian dust have increased by 50 times, and we frequently see press photos of dust haze from Beijing to Shanghai and even in Seoul, Korea, and Japanese cities. This haze is caused by a combination of desert dust mixed with pollution particulates with the average duration of dust storms increasing from 16.3 hours to 19.8 hours in the last two years.

These dust particles are also blown as far as Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean, contributing valuable nutrients to the soils there. Korea has experienced dust storms every year since 2000. These are usually experienced in the springtime months of the Northern hemisphere when high surface wind speeds lift dust clouds of fine, dry soil particles.

Australian dust storms

Dust storms are often experienced in the major eastern and southern cities and as far south as Tasmania and even New Zealand. It was the famous 2009 Australian two dust storms that reached Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne that caused chaos. The dust was so thick in the air that the sky was black, shutting down schools, regional airports, major roads, and sporting venues.

Red dust plastered Sydney Opera House in a thick layer. These storms were accompanied by sudden rainfall coating cars with a corrosive substance, which contained sulphur picked up by sulphurous outpourings from coal fired power stations.

Such dust storms usually occur when very strong winds collect fine soil and sand particles from the Great Australian Desert and areas beyond and it was estimated that in 2009 that these winds carried 18 million tons of this dust. In the South Australian capital of Adelaide, the dust was derived from the Lake Eyre Basin and Woomera.

Saharan dust storms

By far the largest source of aeolian dust in the world originates from this desert but this is not surprising, for together with the Sahel, this dust travels very long distances northwards to Scandinavia, westwards to the Amazon Basin, southwards to the Gulf of Guinea and eastwards as far as Japan.

Fifty per cent of the dust lifted aloft comes from the Bodele Depression in northern Chad made up of dried lake beds covered in sand dunes where winds at speeds of six to 16 metres per second lift up sand particles to be taken aloft and transported by higher winds in the atmosphere.

Northward transport route

This is caused by southerly winds during autumn and spring reaching a peak in March and November. Such a wind is the Sirocco, which blows towards southern Europe and combined with local cyclonic rainstorms can deposit large quantities of dust. Most of these silicate particles are coated with sulphates, which can deflect sunlight back into space.

An analysis of the composition of these particles reads as follows: 64 per cent, 14 per cent sulphates, six per cent quartz, five per cent calcium, one per cent soot, and nine per cent carbon. Frequently affecting Mediterranean countries, this dust can be carried to the alpine areas of Europe discolouring snowfields and even as far north as Sweden and Finland!

Eastward transport route

The source of this dust is from the eastern Sahara and is related to the eastward movement of spring cyclones across the Mediterranean or caused by cyclones developing along the northern Saharan coast. Once transported high into the atmosphere, this dust can even reach Japan where it is known as ‘yellow sand’ and should not be mistaken with the desert dust from China and Mongolia.

Westward movement

A change in wind direction, related to the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), sees the desert dust transported to the Gulf of Guinea from the end of November to the middle of March when the North East Trade winds blow. The northern Nigerian cities of Kano and Kaduna are regularly affected by these dust storms.

In summer time, the wind shifts westwards towards the Atlantic Ocean crossing that ocean as far as the Amazon Basin, the USA, and the Caribbean islands. Four years ago, in June, NASA reported a huge Saharan dust blanket which was nicknamed the ‘Godzilla dust plume’ moving over the Atlantic Ocean.

Effects of dust storms

Most soils in the rainforests of the Amazon Basin have become depleted of nutrients caused by the very high rainfall leaching out minerals. The winds transporting this Saharan dust play a significant role in depositing phosphorous, a vital ingredient for forest growth. It is estimated that 40 million tonnes of this dust fall here each year and naturally fertilise the soil. It is even stated that the Amazon Rainforest could not survive without this deposit.

Marine ecosystems can also benefit from the rain deposits of dust leading to phytoplankton blooms. Research in 2000 revealed that the dusty air layers in the atmosphere have the capacity to stifle hurricanes but it is more likely that a hot El Nino event in the Pacific shifts atmospheric circulation that blunts Atlantic hurricanes.

Desert dust can also affect us, if combined with organic matter, to cause infections of our lungs leading to respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, asthma, rhinitis, silicosis, and strokes, conjunctivitis, skin rashes, and meningococcal diseases.

We can be affected in other ways by dust storms causing schools, factories, offices, and farming pursuits to close down, airport shutdowns, and plane movements, and thus travellers are affected because of poor visibility and the prevention of sickness.

However, there is a boost in sales in chemist shops selling face masks and air purifiers almost the same effect as the 2021 Covid-19 pandemic had upon us!

Add local pollution to dust storms and many people in the world are faced with a combination of natural and man-made problems and a stifling experience when the fallout from dust storms arrives in areas experiencing either high humidity or drought conditions.