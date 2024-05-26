Fahmi: Press freedom will continue to be defended in Malaysia

KUCHING (May 26): Press freedom will continue to be defended in the democratic governance system of Malaysia, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi also said journalists must not be threatened or intimidated when carrying out their work.

“I want all journalists to always be treated with professionalism though this does not mean we cannot question their reporting but there is a proper way of doing it,” he said when officially launching Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia at a hotel here last night.

Fahmi pointed out that the media needs to be given space to report freely but the principle of fair reporting must be respected.

“For me, the media should be able to report freely but the person who is the subject of the reporting must be given the right to reply.”

Fahmi said the Communications Ministry’s role is also to promote mutual understanding with various parties about the responsibilities of the press and to minimise misunderstandings arising from the works of the media.

Besides that, he said his ministry will find ways to assist media organisations in navigating the tough operating environment given the declining newspaper readership.

The welfare of the media community must also be addressed, he added.

On a separate note, Fahmi expressed his sadness over the passing of Malaysiakini’s video producer Prasadh Michael Rao at the age of 34 due to health complications following an accident.