Festive celebrations are unifying elements for all communities, says Nanta

SIBU (May 26): Festive celebrations are unifying elements for all communities regardless of religion, background or political belief, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Public Works Minister said that when celebrating festivals, politicians can be seen gathering together regardless of their political ideologies.

“Although we (politicians) may have differing opinions in politics, especially during election season, during festivals and with the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration, we are able to gather together,” he said.

Nanta said this in his speech during the Sibu Division ‘Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak’ held at Kingwood Hotel here on Saturday.

The Kapit MP emphasised that unity among Sarawakians, especially during celebrations, needs to be preserved.

“Not everyone attending the dinner tonight is from the Dayak community, but from many other ethnic groups that join us to celebrate Gawai Dayak together regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“It’s not only during Gawai Dayak do we gather but also Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and Deepavali. This is something we need to continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, touching on the ‘Kumang Gawai Dayak Sibu 2024’ pageant held during the dinner, Nanta said the contest was not merely to judge the beauty of the participants but also how the pageants showcase their costume, talent, and self-confidence.

The contest was a platform to display traditional Iban clothing known as ‘Ngepan’, he said, adding that the attire was a piece of culture the younger generation should be proud of.

“We want to raise awareness regarding our traditional heritage and introduce it to other communities,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau, Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, and Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew.

Also in attendance were Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu chairman Chambai Lindong, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Sibu chairperson Angelyn Uchi Maseng, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, Temenggong Vincent Lau, Temenggong Stanley Gramong, and Councillor Kevin Lau.