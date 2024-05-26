Firemen rescue nine trapped in Kuching hotel lift

KUCHING (May 26): Nine people were rescued after being trapped in a lift of a hotel here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 10.34pm and firefighters from the Padungan fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“A total of nine victims were trapped in the lift at the fourth floor,” it said, adding that the victims were successfully rescued from the lift by the firefighters after the doors were pried open using rescue tools.

The operation ended at about 11.02pm.