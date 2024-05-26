Haj pilgrims advised to wear identification at all times

SEPANG (May 26): Haj pilgrims are reminded to always wear the identification tags and bracelets provided by the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) so that they can be easily identified in case of any emergency.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said pilgrims are also reminded to maintain their health and are encouraged to consult TH facilitators if they encounter any issues regarding the rituals of haj to ensure that they are correct and complete.

“TH staff are also always ready to meet any needs of the pilgrims in the Holy Land,” he said when bidding farewell to pilgrims here today.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was also present to wish the more than 250 pilgrims who will depart at 1.30 pm today from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) a safe journey.

Mohd Na’im said that so far, 16,000 Malaysian haj pilgrims have safely arrived in Madinah and Makkah.

The first flight from Malaysia to the Holy Land was on May 9, while the last flight will be on June 9.

This year, Wukuf Day is expected to fall on Saturday, June 15.

Earlier, at a separate event, Mohd Na’im handed over incentives totalling RM144,500 from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to 289 prospective haj pilgrims from B40 families. – Bernama