High time for real action on the ground

I AM glad that Sarawakians agree we need to make an urgent move to reduce incidences of poverty in our midst.

All Sarawak governments have been trying to solve the problem.

Nothing new.

Sarawak’s leaders who had agreed to form the Federation of Malaysia with Malaya and Singapore were thinking of a better life for the future generations of Sarawakians.

The Ibans call this ‘Buah Merdeka’ (Fruit of Independence). As to whether or not most Sarawakians have tasted that ‘buah’, that is the question.

If they are still very poor, that does say much about the equitable distribution of wealth over the past 60 years, doesn’t it?

Flogging the same horse

I have recently noticed evidence of this resurgence of interest in poverty alleviation and being realistic to admit that any effort in tackling poverty is ‘better late than never’.

First, I am referring to the proposal by the state Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, which had announced its intention ‘to establish a task force led by its permanent secretary, effective June 1, to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sarawak’ (The Borneo Post – May 16, 2024).

Its minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, was quoted as having said that the task force would be divided into ‘three zones – northern, central and southern’.

Each zone’s programme would be implemented with proper coordination by the head of the local task force, and its progress closely monitored.

She promised to brief ‘our collaborators including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the related plans of action’.

I say this is an excellent move, Minister.

Hey, another group of Sarawakians who belong to the Alliance of Civil Society Organisations are organising a forum to ‘reflect, strategise and pave the way for a more sustainable future of Sarawak’. They are calling for participants to a seminar that they are planning to hold sometime early next month.

They will be talking about the 17 United Nations UN)’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2015-2030.

Then the state library, Pustaka Sarawak, had announced that there would be a ‘Sustainable Sarawak Seminar’ on May 23, 2024, to which members of the public would be welcomed.

I would have loved to come and listen had I not decided to go to Kuala Lumpur on that same day.

Hopefully, it went well.

According to the media report, the main topics to be discussed: ‘End Poverty in All its Forms and Anywhere’; ‘End Hunger’; ‘Achieving Food Safety and Nutritious Diet and Promote Sustainable Agriculture’; ‘Achieve Gender Equality and Empower Women and Girls’; and ‘Creating Inclusive Environment for the Sarawak Community’.

I am glad that concerned Sarawakians are in the forefront of the war against poverty in the state.

I notice, however, that the subjects chosen for discussion at those seminars are similar to the 17 Millennium Goals of the United Nations – a recognition of how urgent for Sarawak the importance of doing something about the goals within the next three years.

At least, talking about some achievable goals.

However, don’t you think that we have been talking far too long, and it is high time for real action on the ground?

All clusters should synergise their energies to produce a realistic roadmap for a poverty reduction in specific areas in the state, rather than talking about eradicating poverty in general, including eradication of relative poverty.

Relative poverty is almost impossible to solve in any society where the gap between the haves and the have nots is growing wider by the day.

Concrete steps

It is crucial that after each group in Sarawak has had a meeting or seminar, someone or some organisation should be authorised to collect and collate the views and recommendations of the participants, and to present those to the governments (federal and state) for further action, urging that they should incorporate some of those ideas into the government’s policy on poverty.

At least, they may include some proposals as promises in their election manifestos.

A move must be made to the people in authority in the state and the federal governments if the proposals from the Group Against Poverty (GAP) are to be realised.

These are the ultimate authorities to implement measures and to provide the necessary finance.

Just a thought.

Suggestion to GAP

Meanwhile, I would suggest to all the clusters which I would call collectively the ‘GAP’, to dig into the past studies and findings on poverty in Sarawak and the steps or measures taken by past administrations, or governments, to reduce it.

These studies – hundreds of them, I should think, on nutrition and poverty among certain sections of the population – may be useful for the task forces planning projects in each zone.

Dig them out and see if there’s something that the present generations of policymakers in Sarawak can learn from, and what pitfalls made in the past to avoid in the future.

I do not know where these reports are being kept.

Perhaps, not widely known to many people, there exists a programme known as the Solutions Project, which is being undertaken in Sarawak by the All Parliamentary Party Group Malaysia (APPGM).

Each parliamentary constituency in the country is supposed to have such poverty reduction projects.

In Kuching, there are two such projects: one sited at Chawan Road cemetery, and the other at Kampung Sejiram, Jalan Dato Mohammed Musa in Kota Samarahan.

Some participants of the projects are selling the products of their hands at the Gawai Dayak 2024 Bazaar at MJC Batu Kawah Township in Kuching, running until today.

Do go and support these, mainly women; they are trying their skills to do business. A few shillings earned from sales of their products would go a long way to helping alleviate the financial situation of these poverty-stricken urbanites.

I hope that the Pustaka Sarawak’s seminar last Wednesday was a success, and I wish that the participants at the forthcoming CSO-SDG Forum would do well according to plan as well.

I have no doubt that the government-sponsored scheme, the formation of a task force on hardcore poverty, will enjoy the success it deserves.

Am looking forward to seeing details of how the task forces operate on the ground in each zone.