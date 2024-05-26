Highlighting nature through art

WHEN it comes to art, Sarawak is definitely a treasure trove of creative works, each with its own character but collectively, they all highlight the unmistakable identity of this part in Borneo.

This is the very essence of what Elias Balare is bringing to life through his collection.

Born in Long Peluan, Baram in 1961, the Kelabit has always loved art ever since he can remember.

In this respect, his chosen medium is the tree bark, with acrylic paint being used due to its water-resistance property.

“I started using tree bark as my medium back in the 2000s, and the usual species that I use is from the ‘tekalong’ tree (member of the mulberry family and closely related to jackfruit and breadfruit), which grows well in the jungle.

“It bears small fruits, like ‘terap’, and animals that eat the fruits help disperse the seeds.

“That’s why the trees grow in large clusters over a big area,” he told thesundaypost when met during a recent art exhibition hosted by Pustaka Miri.

On his supply of barks, Elias said he got them from his relatives in Baram, but some of his close friends would help him acquire some exquisite pieces from Indonesia.

“Lawas is also a good supplier of tree barks,” he added.

Childhood and early adulthood

Elias’ primary school years were spent away from home.

“In 1967, I was sent to a school in Long Balong for my Lower Primary and after that, to Bario for Upper Primary – both places very far from my village.

“Then I was uprooted again to Lawas, where I received secondary school education.

“The good thing about this experience was that I really excelled in the Art subject.

“All my Art teachers told me that they felt they had nothing to teach me!”

Thus, it was not a surprise to anyone that Elias dreamed of becoming an artist after secondary school. However, he did not realise back then that such a goal would truly be an uphill task and a long struggle for him.

Like many other school-leavers at the time, Elias left for Brunei to find work – only to be disappointed that the political changes there forced him into becoming jobless and he returned to Sarawak.

In 1985, he went to Kuching where he landed a job as a store-keeper.

This was when he felt like ‘Lady Luck’ was smiling upon him.

“I was able to do part-time work teaching Art in St Theresa School in Kuching. That was where I was introduced to the British Council Art Club.

“I also ventured into my first business – printing made-in-China T-shirts using my own designs at a cost of RM2 apiece, which I then sold for RM12.

“Doing that, I was able to sustain myself in Kuching.”

‘Things panning out’

A Kuching tailor had noticed his work and invited him to go into an exclusive T-shirt printing joint-venture, but because the terms were unreasonable, Elias did not proceed.

“I never regretted this decision,” he said.

It was around this time when an idea struck him – to creatively use natural, and free, resources in creating an artwork.

He began collecting driftwood from the beaches and riverbanks.

“I thought: ‘These are God’s gifts and I need not spend any money to acquire them’.

“So I carved the pieces according to my creativity, and managed to sell some pieces, much to my delight.”

It did not stop there. Elias soon got re-engaged with the British Council and was involved in some exhibitions conducted by its craft group.

“I would submit four pieces for the exhibition, and sell two. It was a sweet success.”

Elias also became a friend of the renowned multi-skilled artist, the late Tusau Padan – a painter and a sculptor who was once a resident artist under the Sarawak Museums Department.

Tusau was also a musician, and a skilled ‘sape’ (Orang Ulu lute) maker. It is said that up till his passing in 1996, Tusau had produced more than 2,000 sets of sape.

“It was so unfortunate that back then, I could not afford to buy any of his (Tusau’s) artwork.

“It was just not my luck,” said Elias.

It was when he recounted this that he remembered about his collection of black-and-white photos that he had kept in his longhouse in Long Peluan.

“I was very much into photography, taking photos of people and nature. Many of them were taken during my early days in Kuching.

“Alas, all those photos were destroyed during a recent fire in Long Peluan.

“Not only that, our murals and our prized traditional handcrafts like baskets, made by our ancestors hundreds of years ago made by our ancestors, also went up in smoke.

“No tears can bring these heritage artefacts back, and neither can compensation.”

‘No restrictions’

Nevertheless, Elias was enthusiastic again when asked further about his art, which was beyond painting.

“I’m also a sape player. To me, physical artwork and music are the same – there must never be any restriction for artists and musicians to express their emotions through their arts.”

Speaking of restrictions, Elias said he was never one to abide by any of them in terms of the motifs and designs that he incorporated in his artworks.

“True, in the past many indigenous artists in Sarawak were very restricted in what they could draw or allowed to paint. You see, the practice was only artists from the aristocratic families could incorporate human motifs in their works; the commoners were not allowed to do so.

“It’s a socio-cultural restriction.

“Over time, however, most indigenous artists no longer adhere to these old folks’ beliefs.

“You can see from my work that I am more inclined to paint elements of nature, especially birds.”

Elias said upon reaching old age, he would not mind to leave his paintings and other artworks to his nephews and nieces.

“I would also be very happy to leave them to institutions like Pustaka Sarawak.

“I am actually grateful to the Pustaka for raising public awareness of local artists, and giving us a platform to exhibit our works.

“Shell and Petronas in Miri have helped a lot as well by buying our art pieces as décor for their offices.

“I hope that more corporations, local businesses and perhaps, the royal families, would buy our local artists’ pieces.”

‘Single, and not ashamed of it’

Elias never married, and although this could very well be a really touchy subject for some people, he was very open in telling others about his reason for staying single all this while.

“As an artist, I did not earn enough money to support someone’s daughter. That’s why at age 62, I am still single.

“I was once in love, but she later on married a friend. I was actually the assistant artist who decorated the stage for her wedding!” he laughed.

“Well, it was not really that painful, though I do think about it sometimes,” he added.

Elias said he was happy to have been able to support his family, and happy with his life in general.

“I have a sister, who is in her 40s, and she is not married too.

“I still have my home in Long Peluan where I can paint and do farming. I grow rice as another means to support my family.

“What more can I ask God for at my age?” he smiled.

Talking more about his family, Elias said he was proud of his parents, whom he regarded as having raised him and his eight siblings well.

“My father, Balare Bala, was a strong man and he was a famous local wrestler.

“My mother was Tijan Ka. Both are no longer with us.

“I believe in raising wholesome children. Too many families today have become dysfunctional because of money problems and marital breakdowns.

“It’s a pity really. We should have worked harder in making our society one with strong values and character.”

‘Life as a farmer’

Nowadays, the Kelabit artist is happily living in his Long Peluan estate, where he has a three-acre paddy field.

“It is able to yield around 200 gunnies, each 50kg, of unmilled Adan rice, which is sufficient for my family throughout the year, if not more.

“Normally to protect the grains from weevils, farmers would only ‘injin’ (mill) them as and when needed.

“I can tell you that freshly-milled rice tastes so much better than stored ones!”

According to Elias, majority of fellow village farmers today mill their own rice using made-in-China engines.

“Some of the engines are really small and easily handled, even the bigger children can operate them. We no longer have to drive our boats to the mill.”

Nonetheless, Elias said whether processed by engine or by hand, nothing could ever beat the quality of homegrown Adan.

In the market, this variety of rice could reach up to RM16 per kilogramme.

“That’s the cash value, matching the quality.

“However, we can never place a value on the rice grown with tender loving care.

“We give our rice as a gift of love to our friends and relatives.”

On the future, Elias said he would want to remain in Long Peluan, hoping that one day, he could set up his own art gallery to display his collections.

“Perhaps some backpackers might want to come and work on some tree-bark painting projects.

“I would love to teach our young artists on ways to use tree bark as a medium, including turning it into a canvas that could be fashioned into clothing.

“There are so many things that I can, and want to, do – and be happy,” he smiled.