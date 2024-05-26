Kuching’s first all-electric BMW iX2 xDrive30 unveiled

KUCHING (May 26): The all-electric BMW iX2 xDrive30 is now available at Regas Premium Auto Sdn Bhd here.

Having just landed here, one unit of the vehicle was unveiled and displayed during a launch held at Regas Premium Auto Kuching showroom yesterday.

This new Premium Sport Activity Coupe features a suite of modern, sporty design elements that give a more elegant, dynamic outlook to the vehicle.

As the first all-electric iteration of the BMW X2, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 sees digital innovation with the incorporation of a control system based on the Android Open Source.

A fully-charged BMW iX2 has a range of up to 449km, and it is reputed to have an acceleration of 5.6 seconds for 0-100 km/h and attain top speed of 180 km/h.

The East Malaysian recommended retail price for this model is RM286,360, while its recommended retail price is RM300,560, with extended warranty and service package.

For more information, visit the Regas Premium Auto showroom at Jalan Tun Jugah or call 082467777.