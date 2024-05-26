Kuching’s Rhino Motors unveils 2024 Isuzu D-Max with Euro 4 standard engines

KUCHING (May 26): Rhino Motors Sdn Bhd yesterday launched the highly-anticipated 2024 Isuzu D-Max with a starting price of RM101,270.30 for the 1.9-litre single cab variant, and RM160,061.10 for the flagship X-Terrain variant.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who officiated the launch, said one of the standout features of the all-new Isuzu D-Max is its Euro 4 standard engine.

“This advancement represents a major step forward in Isuzu’s efforts to reduce environmental impact and promote cleaner air quality. The Euro 4 standard engine significantly lowers permissible limits for harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

“By adopting these engines, Isuzu are taking concrete action towards achieving a greener and healthier environment for the residents of Kuching and Sarawak as a whole,” he said in his speech.

Rhino Motors executive director Lau Chee Howe highlighted the all-new Isuzu D-Max’s legacy of reliability, durability, and innovation.

“It has been a symbol of Isuzu’s core strengths and technological advancement. We are excited to introduce the latest D-Max which is offered in five distinct variants imported from Thailand.

“The new D-Max maintains the robust engine that our customers have come to rely on. These engines, now Euro 4 compliant with the addition of a diesel particulate filter, are paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

“The pick-up also features more aggressive styling with a redesigned headlight, bumper, grille, bonnet, stylish alloy rims, tail light, and revised lockable tailgate on the X-Terrain variant,” he said.

Moreover, Lau said the X-Terrain variant interior boasts a 10-inch infotainment system, luxurious new leather seats, and classic Japanese origami Miura design elements.

Additionally, the flagship variant boasts a next-generation stereo camera with a 120-degree field of view to enhance the ‘ALLSIGHT’ suite of driver assistance systems.

“This includes autonomous emergency braking with enhanced pedestrian protection. Also the flagship model comes with rear cross traffic brake,” he added.

Lau said the ‘Rough Terrain Mode’ – available across all 4×4 double cab models – optimises power distribution to enhance off-road capabilities.

“Isuzu Malaysia has launched a new digital platform integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to deliver an immersive experience to potential customers.

“This allows us to showcase the vehicle’s capabilities anywhere and anytime.”

In an effort to share the Isuzu experience with prospective customers, Isuzu Malaysia is conducting a nationwide launch of the new Isuzu D-Max at all authorised dealerships.

Those who conduct a physical test drive or experience the VR option of the 2024 Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain variant from now until June 30 will receive an exclusive gift.

For more information, visit pickuptruck.isuzu.net.my or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ISUZU.DMax.Malaysia/.