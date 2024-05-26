Lavinia-led S’wak keglers shine at KL Open

KUCHING (May 29): Sarawak bowlers extended their fine form in recent months at the Kuala Lumpur International Open (KLIO) Bowling Championships on Friday as Lavinia Kho Jia Jie secured her maiden international Youth Girl’s Open crown.

Lavinia’s victory marked a successful defence by Sarawak of the title previously held by Nur Hazirah Ramli.

Kho’s performance was a standout in the tournament, showcasing her skill and determination on the lanes.

Her triumph added to the growing list of achievements registered by Sarawak’s youth bowlers on the international stage.

In the Youth Boy’s Open category, Ethan Damien Goh Chen Ming surged into the podium positions in the final game to finish third, bringing more cheer to the Sarawak team.

Additionally, national youth bowler Gordon Tsen Fan Yew delivered a noteworthy performance, finishing in eighth place.

Meanwhile, Asya Dania Azree finished 17th in her debut Youth Open Masters finals. Her entry into the top 20 proved her potential and marked a promising start to her international bowling career.

The excitement at KLIO continues today with the Mixed Graded Masters Finals.